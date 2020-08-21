Over 30 people test positive for COVID-19 at Kanawha county nursing home

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Twenty-three residents and eight staff members of the Marmet Center nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from the KCHD, the facility has followed KCHD’s recommendations and is working with the health department to contract trace the outbreak.

“We’re saddened to report another outbreak at a nursing home because we know how vulnerable our elderly are to this disease,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and Executive Director of KCHD.

“Please keep the residents and staff in your thoughts and prayers and continue to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when you’re out in public, wash your hands frequently, avoid gatherings and stay six feet from other people when you can.”

Kanawha County Health Department also confirms this is the second outbreak at the center.

In early April, they had 9 positive cases among both staff and patients.

