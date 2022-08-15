LEXINGTON, KY (FOX 56) — After 10 days of raising funds to help eastern Kentucky flood victims, the Christian Appalachian Project announced Monday that more than $300,000 was raised for the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

The flooding impacted people across eastern Kentucky with federal aid being offered in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties in some way.

Nexstar’s FOX 56 News worked with the Christian Appalachian Project to spearhead a campaign to raise funds for the people in eastern Kentucky through a special program, Tragedy in the Mountains.

More than 30 Nexstar television stations participated in the fundraising effort, including WOWK-TV in Charleston, West Virginia, WJHL-TV in Tri-Cities, Tennessee, WKRN-TV in Nashville, Tennessee, WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee, and WEHT-TV in Evansville, Indiana.

During the last two weeks, these stations and others in the Nexstar family promoted and aired special programming examining the impact of the flooding and highlighting relief efforts.

The funds donated to the Christian Appalachian Project will keep helping hands in the region for the long term.

“That will help us stay for the long haul — not just for two weeks or two months, but maybe as much as two years as we look at how we take care of these resources that have been entrusted to us and spend them wisely to make sure every dollar goes as far as possible,” said Guy Adams, Christian Appalachian Project CEO and President.

To cap off the charity campaign, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation with Nexstar Media Inc. television stations announced their donation of $25,000 to the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund of the Christian Appalachian Project.

Nexstar stations presented a $25,000 check to the Christian Appalachian Project on behalf of the Nexstar Charitable Foundation, on August 15, 2022. Pictured from left to right, Jay Quaintance with WJHL, Sean Banks with WOWK, Paula Jackson with WJHL, Monte Costes with FOX 56, Phyllis Caudill with the Christian Appalachian Project, and Guy Adams with the Christian Appalachian Project.

About the Christian Appalachian Project

The Christian Appalachian Project was founded more than 50 years ago. Through donor support,

dedicated volunteers, and a selfless staff, the organization now touches the lives of more than one million

people each year. By working with other local food banks and humanitarian service providers, the

organization’s reach extends to parts of all 13 states of the Appalachian region, including Kentucky,

Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina,

Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“We value partners like Fox 56 Lexington who saw the need in the community and looked for a tangible

way to help,” said Guy Adams, President and CEO of Christian Appalachian Project. “The funds raised through this effort will be invaluable in helping CAP meet the long-term needs of families devasted by recent

flooding. When the unthinkable happens, CAP is there to help people put their lives back together. We

are grateful for the entire Nexstar family for helping to serve people in need in Appalachia.”

FOX 56 Vice President and General Manager Monte Costes said, “The recent flooding experienced by my fellow Kentuckians has been catastrophic, with lives lost, billions of dollars in damage, and it will take us years to recover. I know I speak for my Nexstar colleagues here in Appalachia and across the country when I say how proud we are to work for a company that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. It is core to Nexstar’s mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation has made this $25,000 donation to assist with flood relief efforts.”