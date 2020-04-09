Over 500 COVID-19 cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There are now over 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The new release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that 523 cases have been confirmed, up 38 from yesterday.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (82), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (20), Jefferson (45), Kanawha (73), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (20), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (6), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).