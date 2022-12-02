UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities say no malicious activity was involved in an incident that sent a woman to the hospital with a leg injury.

According to Huntington Police, officers came across a single-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2. in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington.

Police say when they approached the vehicle they learned a 23-year-old woman in the vehicle had a minor injury they say was caused by a firearm inside the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the driver and the occupants in the vehicle gave “inconsistent” statements during the investigation. However, officers say they do not believe anyone outside the vehicle was involved. They also say there was no malicious intent behind the woman’s injury.

Huntington, WV (WOWK) – There is a heavy police presence on 7th Avenue in Huntington after a reported shooting.

The shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. on 7th Avenue near 3rd Street.

Very few details are available at this time. Stay with 13 News for updates to this rapidly developing story.