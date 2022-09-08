PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Teays Valley Road will be closed for several hours after an oversized load hit a power pole this morning.

Putnam County dispatchers say the incident happened around 8:50 a.m. this morning in the 5600 block of Teays Valley Road near the Saddledowns neighborhood. Dispatchers say an oversized load being hauled by a truck hit a power pole on the side of the road.

According to dispatchers, the truck did not crash and no one was injured. AEP crews are on the scene and say the scene could be shut down for three to four more hours.