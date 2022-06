FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — An incident involving an oversized truck left Suddenlink customers without internet, TV, or phone service.

According to Suddenlink’s Facebook post, the truck brought down fiber lines on US-60 in Hurricane. This caused Suddenlink’s services to go down.

They say crews are working to restore service.