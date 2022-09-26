CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The owner of Big Joe’s Bar and Grill, Joe Guilfoile, has passed away.

The bar is located on Capitol Street and has been in business for about a decade and a half.

“He’s going to be missed, and my heart goes out to his family,” Paul Greco, owner of Sam’s Uptown Cafe, said.

The Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille posted a picture of Guilfoile on a golf course, saying “R.I.P. ‘ol Buddy. Thank you for everything you did for Charleston, and we’re going to miss you.”

“It is an incredibly sad day for our entire city,” Mayor Amy Goodwin said in a statement. “Our downtown will not be the same without Joe and his passion for supporting other local businesses and our community.”

13 News will have much more on this story this evening.