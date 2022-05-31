SPENCER, WV (WOWK) — Do you know the owner of this mobile home? The city of Spencer says they need help finding the owner because it has been parked in the overnight parking for tractor trailers on Route 33 for, “quite some time.”

They say this is on the Route 33 West side of Spencer going towards Ripley.

According to a Facebook post, they say it’s been there for a while and needs to be taken to its destination.

If you know who owns it, the city asks for you to tell them who to contact or to have the owner contact them.