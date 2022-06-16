CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some West Virginia parents could soon be getting extra help for groceries.

The United States Department of Agriculture has given the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources approval to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students, or children under six-years-old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits.

According to the DHHR, to be eligible, non-students must live in a county where at least one school has been closed or operated at reduced attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible children will only receive P-EBT for the months in which they were in an active SNAP household, DHHR officials say.

The DHHR says eligible children will receive a benefit letter in the mail that includes their case number. There is no application to receive the benefit. Children who qualify will receive $22.44 in P-EBT benefits for each month that they qualify. The benefits will be given out in two issuances, the DHHR says. Benefits for August through December 2021 will be issued in July 2022 and benefits for January through May 2022 will be issued in September 2022.

The benefits will be issued on a WV P-EBT card issued in the name of the child who is eligible, according to the DHHR. Officials say if the child received a P-EBT card during the 2020-2021 program year, they will not automatically be sent a new card, and if the card was lost, the child’s family can call 1-866-545-6502 to request a new card.

For more information on the program, visit the WV P-EBT website or contact the P-EBT hotline at 1-866-545-6502.