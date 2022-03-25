CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) will lead a conversation about mental health and offer free testing and vaccines on West Virginia State University’s (WVSU) campus.

PAAC’s Infinite Pathways Medication-Assisted Treatment-Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction Center will discuss anxiety and depression on Tuesday, March 29 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The conversation will be open to students, staff and the public in the Ann Brothers Conference Room.

Dr. Wendy Lewis, Clinical Director for PAAC Infinite Pathways, will lead the conversation. Infinite Pathways helps underserved adults battling opioid use disorder (OUD) in Kanawha County.

During the conversation, PAAC’s COVID-19 Surge Testing Team will offer free testing and vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis. This will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the WVSU Student Union.

Free COVID-19 tests, vaccines and booster shots will be available. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for ages 5 and up.

Children under 18 seeking vaccination must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

No insurance is required. Test results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

More information about Infinite Pathways and this event can be found on PAAC’s website or by calling (681) 205-8585 or (304) 768-7688. For more information on the COVID-19 clinic, email PAAC’s COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccination Team or call (304) 610-6820.