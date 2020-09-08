Page-Kincaid Public Service District voted to proceed with new water system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Governing Board of Page-Kincaid Public Service District voted this morning to proceed with the acquisition of its water system by West Virginia American Water Company (WVAWC).

The Public Service Commission immediately issued an Order directing WVAWC to expedite the construction of the interconnection and all water distribution system improvements so that customers of Page-Kincaid PSD may receive water service from WVAWC and that the Page-Kincaid water treatment plant may be retired at the earliest possible date.

“Page-Kincaid water customers have waited and suffered long enough for an acceptable resolution,” stated PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “These customers deserve clean safe water and we are going to see that they get it.”

Today’s Order also authorized WVAWC to amend its current Distribution System Improvement Charge (Case No. 20-0465-W-DSIC), to request reasonable, appropriate and timely rate recovery for the costs to interconnect and improve the Page-Kincaid water system.

Over the past year, the Commission has received many formal complaints and a petition signed by approximately 400 residents complaining about poor water service and the high rates of Page-Kincaid PSD. Many of those residents specifically requested the water system be taken over by a responsible utility. The Commission had repeatedly been promised by the Page-Kincaid PSD Board that these problems were being resolved.

Page-Kincaid PSD serves approximately 639 water customers and 400 sewer customers in Fayette County.

