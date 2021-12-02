Page-Kincaid residents thankful not to have brown water anymore

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Residents of Page-Kincaid in Fayette County have long had to deal with poor water quality issues but this will now change.

On Tuesday, West Virginia American Water announced the acquisition of Page Kincaid’s water system was finalized.

In the summer of 2020, residents in the community were picketing in front of the Public Service District, saying they were fed up with the brown, red, and yellow-tinged water that the PSD was providing.

Now, almost a year later, the PSD’s water treatment facility is no longer running. All that’s left are the rust marks on its wells.

Benny Miller is happy about this.

“We’ve got much cleaner water — before we had cleaner water part-time but you never knew when you were turning your faucet on whether you were having clean water or dirty water,” he said.

Miller was one of Page Kincaid’s residents responsible for mobilizing the community, applying pressure to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to approve the acquisition, and starting petitions.

“I think what really got it going was the Public Service Commission had a meeting at the courthouse and they had about 45 – 50 people out of the neighborhood show up to that meeting and I think that got their attention more than anything else had,” said Miller.

West Virginia American Water says they began supplying water to residents in December of 2020, even though there were still many steps needed to close the sale.

The company says they’ve invested $7 million in the Page-Kincaid water distribution system, connecting it to its New River system.

The Public Service District had been servicing roughly 650 customers with water pumped from an underground well which was often contaminated with iron leftover from coal mines.

A neighbor of Miller’s just down his street showed 13 News the new water meter West Virginia American Water installed in her front yard; Miller says everyone got one.

For now, he’s slowly been getting rid of all of the water bottles he had stored for guests and his own use, as well as the dirty water samples he had dated and saved.

“So far it’s been clean every time, I haven’t had any dirty water that we could call dirty as we had before.”

