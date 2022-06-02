LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — High prices at the pump are continuing to get worse.

“It was $93 here in Ohio to fill it up a van,” said local driver Kenneth Fly.

“I mean, how do they expect us to get from point A to point B?” said local driver Kyra Wagoner. “I mean, he drives everywhere over there and tries to get us places, and he can’t because of the gas.”

Drivers say the price increases are causing them to change their mileage on the roads and their strategies at the pumps.

“Well I usually fill up completely, then I check my gas mileage,” said local driver Kent Freeman. “Now, I get about $40 to $50 at a time. That’s it, it cost over $100 to fill up a full tank.”

Increased gas prices are causing some to make a choice of which bills to pay.

“It just makes me feel like I have to cut back on something else,” Freeman said. “If you’re spending more money on gas, you’re spending less on something else. It hurts other businesses in a way.”

Kenneth Fly is one of those business owners.

“They have trouble paying for gas and food,” Fly said. “There’s no extra, and it’s really cut my business in about half.”

Not only is he losing customers from his carpet cleaning business, but operations are also costing him more.

“Gas for a month went from $1,500 to now I’m paying $3,500,” said Fly. “It’s really bad, and this month it will probably be $4,000.”

Many drivers at the pump say they don’t know how many more increases they can take.