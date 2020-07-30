Pandemic cancels 50th Bob Evans Farm Festival

RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – The Bob Evans Farm Festival is canceled for 2020, according to the Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Bob Evans Restaurants President and CEO Saed Mohseni says the decision was made based on the state of Ohio’s guidelines for large events as well as the safety of employees and guests. The event would have been the festival’s 50th anniversary.

“This was a very difficult decision as it impacts all of our partners, vendors, and the people in the area who look forward to the Festival every year.” Saed Mohseni, Bob Evans Restaurants President and CEO

Mohseni the company is already beginning to plan for the 50th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival next fall in 2021.

For more cancellations and postponements around the tri-state, visit wowktv.com.

