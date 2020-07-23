Pandemic cancels Band and Majorette Festival in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools has canceled this year’s Gazette-Mail Band and Majorette Festival.

Kanawha County Schools says several factors played into the decision, including the cancellation of both festivals and band camps in the state and rules for rehearsal structure limiting the possibility of preparing and executing a competition field show.

The school system says this, along with bands having only two weeks from the beginning of school to prepare for the festival, would not be fair to the students due to the event’s competitive nature.

The decision was based on an evaluation of current circumstances rather than the possible circumstances at the end of September to give those involved plenty of notice, including the guest band, Marshall University’s Marching Thunder, and the judging panel.

