Pandemic cancels Charleston Christmas Parade

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is canceling its annual Christmas Parade this year.
City officials say the cancellation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they will be announcing city-sponsored Christmas activities in the coming weeks.
“Last year’s Christmas parade was the largest in City of Charleston history. We were looking forward to creating that holiday excitement again this year but with COVID-19 cases rising throughout the City, County and State, we felt it would be irresponsible to move forward in this year’s planning. We look forward to creating new socially distant traditions this year and, hopefully, returning to a large evening parade next year.”Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.