Par Mar in Charleston robbed, police looking for information on suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston police say they are looking for a man who robbed a Par Mar store on Washington Street West earlier this morning.
Police say the robbery occurred on Jan. 9, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m.
They say the man brandished a handgun at the clerk and left the store with an “undisclosed” amount of money.
Police say the suspect is a black man and was seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a red and white mask. They say he was last seen running west on Virginia Street West towards 7th Avenue.
Lt. Tony Hazelett, Chief of Detectives for the Charleston Police Department, says they are urging anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.