February 14 2022 12:00 am

Par Mar in Charleston robbed, police looking for information on suspect

Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston police say they are looking for a man who robbed a Par Mar store on Washington Street West earlier this morning.

Police say the robbery occurred on Jan. 9, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m.

They say the man brandished a handgun at the clerk and left the store with an “undisclosed” amount of money.

Police say the suspect is a black man and was seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a red and white mask. They say he was last seen running west on Virginia Street West towards 7th Avenue.

  • Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
Photos of the alleged armed robbery suspect (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Lt. Tony Hazelett, Chief of Detectives for the Charleston Police Department, says they are urging anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

