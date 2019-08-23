Paramount Arts Center makes arts more accessible to Tri-State

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — The Paramount Arts Center is hosting two free showings of the play, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25. The shows will take place at the Central Park Amphitheatre at 6:30 pm and 3:00 respectively.

It’s all a part of a new program called “Paramount Arts Center (PAC) Live!” Shows that are traditionally shown inside the theatre, will be performed out in public at different locations.

“The Paramount has a wonderful grant program that allows us to be able to take shows into areas that are less maybe intimidating than coming into a theatre, or just provide services for free for people who might not be able to afford a trip to the theatre,” said Artistic Director Melanie Jannotta. “By going out into the community, we’re hoping that we can show people that we have so much going on here that there’s something for everyone.”

The cast of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” has been practicing at the Paramount for the last eight weeks ahead of their performance.

“Well, it’s a beautiful day, so we’ve been thinking we might as well take advantage of the clear sky and the beautiful grass and perform for all of the City of Ashland,” said Charlie Brown.

By bringing shows like this into the area, the Paramount hopes to get people interested in the arts and give people access to shows they may otherwise not be able to afford.

“We’re hoping to, over the course of a season, maybe visit two to three different locations and have live performances there of all different sorts both for kids and adults,” said Jannotta.

“I wouldn’t say you should come watch me, but all of my friends are fantastic,” said Brown. “They have so much fun running around and playing together, you just get to have a day in our lives.”

There will be a costume contest on Saturday, so be sure to dress up as your favorite character for a chance to win a prize!