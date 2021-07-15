Parents and witnesses speak out on alleged child care abuse

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Parents and witnesses continue to speak out about the alleged abuse at Cross Lanes Child Care and Learning Center.

Jacklyn Williams, an employee at the the care center, appeared in Kanawha County Court Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Williams is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after an incident with a two-year-old student at the daycare’s playground.

Aliehs Pitt, a former employee, filmed a video showing Williams allegedly making contact with the student and says incidents have happened before.

“It didn’t need to get to the point of an employee sneaking their phone out to take a video of it for something to be done about it,” Pitt said. “They’re two-years-old, they’re going to be feisty, they’re going to be crazy. But it was no excuse to put her hands on him.”

Craig Mosteller, a father of a former student, is outraged.

“It was gut-wrenching, you want to tear someone’s head off for mistreating your kid,” he said. “I have to be responsible for my actions, somebody has to be responsible for their actions.”

Cross Lanes Child Care and Learning Center denied our request for an interview, but forwarded a statement to WOWK.

“From the outset, Cross Lanes has cooperated with law enforcement and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in an effort to bring the truth to light and to ensure that all of the children in our care are in the safest environment possible,” the statement said.

The care center denied allegations.

“Cross Lanes will work tirelessly to fight these false and misleading allegations so that it can get back to focusing on providing the quality childcare services that local families have entrusted us for years.”

If convicted, Williams could face up to 12 months in jail and a fine of $500.