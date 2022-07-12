CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Summer vacations are still in full swing, but the return to school isn’t as far away as it might seem. With the price of many things going up parents could be paying more to fill their student’s back-to-school shopping list.

Amilia Kilgallin loves visiting the library and reading books and soon she’ll be starting Kindergarten. With that comes the need for school supplies.

“We don’t have her list yet,” explained her mom Tara Garvin Kilgallin. “But I looked at last year’s list and it is so long. There are just so many things.”

According to the National Retail Federation 84% of families expect to see higher prices for back-to-school shopping. That estimate includes everything from clothing and accessories to the traditional school supplies like pencils, pens, notebooks.

“I haven’t done our school shopping yet but just the price of everything is going up,” Tara Kilgallin said. “These girls go through crayons real quickly. Markers they take the caps off of so we are constantly replacing things at our house.”

Many lists also include more expensive items too like electronics.

People in the community say they are grateful for charitable efforts to help meet the need since many family budgets have already been pushed to the limit.

“I think there will be an increase in the number of people needing those resources and capabilities,” said Casey Garvin, Charleston, WV.

A spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools said students in the county are fortunate to benefit from multiple school supply giveaway events organized by various groups. If there are families needing help they can reach out to their school’s administration to get connected to the help available.