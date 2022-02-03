Parents charged with child neglect after home found in ‘deplorable conditions’

Phillip S. Duelley, 38, and Stacy L. Mullins, 39, were arrested and charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury after their home was found in “deplorable living conditions” and their teenager who had left the home early this morning, Feb. 3, 2022, was found “several miles away” with no shoes and in inclement weather. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing child neglect charges in St. Albans after what started as a missing persons investigation.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 3 to investigate a missing persons complaint that involved a 13-year-old juvenile with autism. Authorities say the child had left a home in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue in St. Albans.

Deputies say the child was found “several miles away” from the home, was not wearing shoes and was in inclement weather. A deputy went to the home and said they found it in “deplorable living conditions” and that the house had no running water, was littered with mud and trash and didn’t have a front door.

According to the KCSO, two small children also lived in the home. The deputy said they were “muddy and appeared not to have bathed in several days. All three children were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

The parents, Phillip S. Duelley, 38, and Stacy L. Mullins, 39, were arrested and charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury.