Parents feel the pressure of college exams

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education says schools will remain closed until at least April 30th, but because of it, proms and sports have been canceled, but one thing that hasn’t been canceled is college admission tests.

Some testing dates have been pushed back in response to the Coronavirus, but for high school students being out of the classroom, preparing for these tests has fallen on the parents to help them stay on track and do the work while quarantined.

Local Certified Educational Planner, Jamie Dickenson said, “It’s been a lot of pressure on parents. Think about what these parents are doing, they are not only trying to work from home, but now they’re trying to be a teacher, they’re a cook, they’re a maid… to be honest with you… I think this is much harder on the parents education-wise than the kids really.”

Dickenson said it’s hard to keep students on track with their studying during Quarantine because of the distractions and temptation to slack off.

AP exams have moved to online testing, but the SAT and ACT will still take place at a location.

Many colleges and universities have moved to a “test-optional” application and admission is based on other factors.

You know, we just kind of roll with the punches and whatever we can do to help the kids we do and now we’re helping the parents actually more than the kids which is a turn around that we’ve really not experienced before,” said Dickenson.

There are many online resources to help students prepare for these tests, including a free seminar hosted by the College Board for parents to help their children excel.

AP online exams will begin in May and will take 45 minutes each. The SAT’s june date has now been pushed back until August and the ACT has rescheduled its national test date to June 13th.

There are plenty of free practice exams online.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.