Parents of infant found in well in court for final pretrial hearing

SCIOTO COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Two-month-old Dylan Groves was found dead 30 feet down in a well in Scioto County in June 2019. Today, his parents were in court for their final pretrial hearing.

Court Judge Mark Kuhn set the jury selection for Monday, January 6, 2020. Daniel and Jessica Groves both face a number of charges in the death of their two-month-old son Dylan. Judge Kuhn went over those charges in court today and the penalties they could face which includes life in prison for aggravated murder, and 15-life for murder among others.

At this time, the state estimates they have 20-35 witnesses including local doctors, a toxicologist and medical examiner.

Judge Kuhn also ruled that he will allow the Groves to wear civilian clothing during the jury trial and their hands to be free of shackles.

Dylan’s autopsy was released in October from the Montgomery County coroner. The autopsy found the baby had multiple fractures and evidence that bones had been broken prior to his death. It says drugs were found in the child’s liver, including methamphetamine. And the infant was found wrapped in two duct-taped plastic bags and placed in two milk crates which were secured with chains, zip ties, and metal wires.

We will continue to cover this case as it heads into trial. Again jury selection is set for January 6th.

