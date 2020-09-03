Parents ponder ways to help children adjust to masks as classes begin

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Wearing a mask is required in most public places. It has been a huge adjustment for adults and also for kids. As West Virginia schools get ready to open parents are looking for advice to help kids adjust to using face coverings.

“They don’t go out unless they wear them,” said Billie Parsons. She has children and several grandchildren.

Masks have been a topic of family conversation all summer.

“They see us with them so they put them on. I try to get the little cute fun ones for them you know because they are little,” Parsons said.

Clinical and Forensic Psychologist Dr. David Clayman said when it comes to talking to kids about masks it is important to hear their input and help them understand the reasons why.

“Talk positively about what is happening, why we are wearing masks. Not because we are so afraid of being sick but we are playing our part in society,” Clayman explained.

He said Parsons is doing the right thing in leading by example.

“Older kids, the more they are going to resent having to go by rules. Especially if the adult role models are not doing what we are doing, maintaining distance wearing masks,” he said.

With school right around the corner Parsons and other parents are hoping a summer of practice will help students adjust to wearing their mask properly in class.

“I’m just trying to get the thin ones because they are going to be in school all day,” Parsons said. “I don’t want them to get uncomfortable that is what worries me.”

