Parents react to arrest of former special education teacher charged with battery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former special education teacher has been charged with numerous counts of battery from inside her own classroom.

The former teacher is 66-year-old Nancy Boggs, who was employed at Holz Elementary.

Boggs retired earlier this month after the school district suspended her in September, but she’s now facing criminal charges.

On Thursday evening, Beth and Craig Bowden, the parents of a 9-year-old special needs child who was in her classroom, were feeling grateful.

“We are the voice of our son, and you cannot understand the trauma from this type of abuse unless you are the parent of a special needs child,” said Beth Bowden.

Back in September, the couple saw the unimaginable: classroom footage of their son’s trusted, special education teacher Nancy Boggs, verbally and physically abusing their son who has Cerebral Palsy.

On Thursday, Boggs was arrested following a criminal investigation by the Charleston Police Department and charged with 23 counts of battery and one count of verbal abuse of an uncommunicative child.

“It’s important to understand that this happened more than 23 times,” said Craig Bowden.

The Bowdens allege, per the footage they viewed, that their son was not the only student to be verbally and physically assaulted by Boggs on that day in her classroom.

The couple now has a lawsuit pending against Kanawha County Schools and Boggs.

They say the best outcome of this situation is to have the state legislature change the camera laws for special needs classrooms, giving school principals more freedom to review footage from inside special needs classrooms at their discretion.

“Bad habits are hard to break so the presence of these cameras in these special needs classrooms is obviously not deterring abuse because we have Horace Mann and now we have Holz, and it’s reasonable to assume that this is still going on right now in special needs in Kanawha County and across the state,” said Mr. Bowden.

The Bowdens plan to continue their lawsuit.

In the meantime, Ms. Boggs is at the South Central Regional Jail.

Her bail is set at $100,000.

