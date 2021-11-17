Parents react to Hurricane High School lockdown

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Students and parents at Hurricane High had a hectic morning Tuesday after the school went on lockdown following a potential threat of a gun on campus.

It was the second day in a row that there was a potential threat on campus.

The school later said no gun was ever brought to campus and that the threat was unwarranted, but they still went through the motions of searching the school and locking down the campus.

“It’s been totally draining, you know, to get a text message from your daughter that they’re on lockdown is terrifying,” said Jill Hopkins, whose daughter attends Hurricane High.

Parents like Hopkins and others rushed to the campus.

“As soon as I heard the lockdown was happening I got in my car to come down here to see if I could help or to see what was actually going on because two in a row was kind of crazy,” said John Grueser, the father of a student.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said Putnam County dispatch received information at around 8:15 a.m. that someone was hiding upstairs in the high school with a gun.

Various law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the school and the entire school was searched.

Parents say the experience was just as frightening for them as it was for the students, not knowing what could be.

“All the doors were locked, the classrooms were locked down, she was able to text me from her watch to tell me that she was OK but she was on lockdown,” said Hopkins.

Some parents like Grueser were critical of how the situation was handled.

“They had them all in a room, so like if I was an active shooter and I had 30 targets in one area you don’t really have to aim, they’re all hiding in one area — there definitely needs to be some revamping of the protocols,” he said.

Monday saw another potential threat to the high school when authorities received an anonymous tip that a student was carrying a gun into school.

Law enforcement apprehended the student shortly after he got off a school bus, but no gun was found on him.

“It’s such a time when you don’t know, and it’s terrifying as a parent; you just want to keep your kids safe,” said Hopkins.

