LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Since West Virginia state officials made the decision to take over Logan County Schools, the reactions from parents have been the same.

Logan County grandparent Stephen Butcher says he believes “It’s a good thing.” Chapmanville High School parent Amber Jeffrey says “I think it’s about time somebody does something about these schools.”

Some say they were aware of the situation long before the state got involved, and after hearing the extensive list of areas needing improvement, they are all on board with the takeover.

While these parents share the same reaction to this news, some have different concerns moving forward. However, all the issues they feel need to be addressed are all to ensure their kids are taken care of.

Before, when they had a problem, some say they wouldn’t speak up in fear of retaliation against their kids.

“It can have a negative impact on their kids, especially if they play sports, so I just try to keep my head down and do best by my kids,” says Logan County parent Natasha Miller.

Now, those same parents are making themselves heard and many are saying they believe the problems start at the top, referring to the superintendent and assistant superintendent’s office.

“It needs to be brought down to where if you’re in an office and you’re not here for the kids, they need to put somebody in there that is for the kids,” Butcher says regarding administrative positions.