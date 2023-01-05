JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Some concerned parents came to the Jackson County, West Virginia, School Board meeting Thursday night to ask questions after an alleged sexual abuse incident involving Ripley High School students was brought to light.

The incident in question at Ripley High School that led to the arrests of an 18-year-old and three juveniles happened on or about Oct. 21, 2022, according to court documents.

“Myself and several other parents want to know why, as parents, we were not given any kind of notice about the events that happened at our school. If it hadn’t been for social media, would the board had made any statement on it, or would it just have been swept under the rug?” Mike Stewart, a parent in Ripley, said.

Stewart also asked the Board if the students who are facing charges involved would still be allowed to attend the school. An answer was not provided at the meeting.

Jackson County, West Virginia, Board President Jim Frazier read a statement at the beginning of the meeting.

“As many are aware, school systems are very limited in what can be shared regarding investigations and disciplinary actions for students and employees. Regardless of what is posted on social media, we must adhere to confidentiality standards with fidelity. With that said, if, at any time, events involving students are deemed as more than an isolated incident or we feel others may be at risk, we notify our parents, staff and students through our online messaging system,” Frazier said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He went on to say that Jackson County, West Virginia, Schools are required to follow federal procedures under Title IX.

Frazier said he was unable to make any further comments about the allegations due to an ongoing investigation.