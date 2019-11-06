Parents worried about future of Developmental Disabilities board after levy is voted down

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — On Tuesday, voters in Lawrence County, Ohio rejected a proposal to approve a 2.5 mill levy for the Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“We anticipate cuts throughout our entire agency. All programs will be affected by the failure of the levy,” said communications and resource developmental director for the Board of Developmental Disabilities, Tim Nunnery.

With a 32.95% turnout, 354 votes decided the ballot issue. The proposal would have cost voters $87.50 a year for a $100,000 dollar home.

A special needs child parent says this shouldn’t be about politics, but about quality of life. “I don’t know how those services are going to get funded, [or] if they’ll continue,” said Susan Jordan, whose son has autism. She fears what will happen to him when she and her husband pass away.

Officials with the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities says they’ll be in meetings for the next few days and should have a clearer understanding of what their next steps will be Friday afternoon.

“We hear it every year, that every vote counts,” said Nunnery. “It’s almost become a cliche. This is a perfect example of every vote counts.”

“This affects people’s lives,” Jordan added. “Not [just] the people that need it, but also their families,” she said.