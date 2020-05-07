Parishioners rebuild rural church after fire

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three months ago, a rural church accidentally burned down to the ground, and parishioners decided through faith, they would overcome this tragedy.

January 28, 2020 was a test of faith for the parishioners at Middle Fork Baptist Church in Hamlin, WV.

Middle Fork Baptist Church Deacon, Terry McGrady said, “it was devastating to stand and watch it burn, but there’s nothing you can do at that point, pick up the pieces and go on.”

And that’s exactly what the community is doing, picking up what had fallen and to rise again from the ashes.

“I couldn’t in my wildest imagination have thought standing here in this yard, watching that building burn that night, that in two weeks, this place would be cleaned up,” said McGrady.

The original church that burnt down was built in the 1950’s and welcomed in roughly 100 members.

On April 20, 2020, construction began to rebuild the church at a cost of around $850,000, funded through donations and insurance claim money. McGrady said anythings possible with a little faith.

“God will provide and he always has and always will, it’s just you have to have faith that he’ll do it.” Terry McGrady, Deacon/Middle Fork Baptist Church

The church holds Sunday service currently via Facebook Live given no facility and the Coronavirus. The estimated completion date for the new church is August 28th.

