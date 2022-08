SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An update is coming for the Park Place Plaza.

According to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, the new Chick-fil-A set to come to the plaza will break ground on Aug. 29.

The planned anchor store, Menards, is expected to break ground soon after, Mullens said.

The plaza will be located at the old fly ash pond near Riverwalk Plaza on MacCorkle Avenue. Construction on the plaza is expected to be complete in 2025.