UPDATE (12:24 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15): Charleston Police say that a train clipped a parked car too close to the tracks. They say the damage was minimal, and the driver got in and left the scene.

CPD is looking for the driver of the vehicle on trespassing charges.

No injuries were reported.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a train struck a parked car on the city’s West Side.

According to dispatchers, the incident happened in the area of Washington Street West And Maryland Avenue. Police say the car is unoccupied, and dispatchers say no injuries have been reported.

