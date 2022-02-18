PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A Parkersburg man is in custody for allegedly soliciting a minor via computer.

According to Parkersburg Police, 36-year-old Carl Lee Boyles allegedly engaged in communications via an electronic device with a girl he believed to be 15 years old.

Police say Boyles spoke about engaging in sexual activities with the alleged 15-year-old, requested nude photos and sent nude photos of his own. They say he then traveled to a location in Parkersburg to meet and engage in sexual activity with the alleged 15-year-old.

Boyles was arrested and charged with soliciting a minor. He is held at the Wood County Holding Center, and his bond was set at $100,000 in the Wood County Magistrate Court.