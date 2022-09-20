PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a catalytic converter theft in Parkersburg.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, officers called on Sept. 5, 2022, to investigate after the catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle belonging to a Frontier Communications parked at the company’s Market Street location in Parkersburg.

Police say through video surveillance and public assistance, Joshua S. Gibson, 38, of Parkersburg, was identified as a possible suspect. Detectives say when interviewed, Gibson allegedly admitted to having a role in the theft.

The PPD says Gibson was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny and Destruction of Property, both felony offenses. He was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court with bond set at $10,000. The Parkersburg Police Department says Gibson posted his bond and was released from custody.