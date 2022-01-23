Parkersburg man arrested on 38 counts of Wanton Endangerment, drug charges

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A Parkersburg man was arrested on a 41 count indictment including 38 counts of Wanton Endangerment.

The Parkersburg Police Department says that David Clifton Adams, 51 of Parkersburg, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2022, after being released on bond from a previous incident.

The incident in question was in August 2021 where they say Adams allegedly fired multiple gunshot rounds into his apartment building in Parkersburg and other residences.

PPD says that in December 2021, Vienna police were called to the Wingate Hotel where Adams allegedly did not pay for one day for his room at the hotel. They say after Adams had already left, they found 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

After the Wingate Hotel incident, law enforcement says his bond was revoked from the August 2021 arrest.

A warrant was out for his arrest from the January term of Grand Jury and Parkersburg police began searching for Adams.

Officers say they found a vehicle registered to Adams’ wife and they say they were told Adams was inside the residence and no one would answer the door.

While a search warrant was being made, Adams came out of the residence while officers were observing, law enforcement says.

Adams was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the Parkersburg Police Department where he was processed and placed in the Wood County Holding Center, PPD says. They say Adams will be arraigned before a Wood County Circuit Court Judge at a later date.

Adams was arrested on 38 counts of Wanton Endangerment, one count of Felony Destruction of Property, one count of Obstructing an Officer, and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver.