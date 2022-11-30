PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A man was sentenced to five years of federal probation after admitting to shipping drugs from Santa Cruz, California to an address in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

The Department of Justice says 38-year-old Benjamin Michael Nash, of Parkersburg, admitted to traveling to California from Parkersburg in July 2020 where he obtained drugs to sell in Parkersburg.

The press release says Nash shipped a package from Santa Cruz to Parkersburg on July 28, 2020.

A USPS worker in Parkersburg stopped the package and sent it to law enforcement after it smelled like, “suspected marijuana,” the DOJ says.

When officers opened the package, they found around 875.4 grams of methamphetamine mixture, 50 boxes of candy bars mixed with psilocybin, or psychedelic mushrooms, and 19 pounds of marijuana. There was cannabis oil, flower, resin and seeds in the package, documents say.

Before being sentenced, Nash was allowed to be released to be a part of a residential substance abuse program. Court documents say the sentencing was postponed so Nash could finish the program.

“Mr. Nash should be commended for his hard work in taking advantage of the opportunities that the Court afforded him to recover from his addiction,” United States Attorney Will Thompson says.

Nash is being charged with attempting to possess with intent to distribute quantities of methamphetamine and psilocybin.