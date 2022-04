PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man with active warrants for breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of 25-year-old Caleb Evan Vincent is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or Detective R.S. Black at 304-424-1064.

Private messages can also be sent to Parkersburg PD on Facebook.