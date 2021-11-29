Parkersburg Police Department looking for information on power tools theft

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — The Parkersburg Police Department says they are looking for information on two individuals suspected of stealing power tools.
Police say the man and woman are suspected of being involved in the theft of power tools from the Tractor Supply Store on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Parkersburg Police Department through their Facebook page with the reference number “P2107312” or contact Det. Richards at 304-424-1058.
