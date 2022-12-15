PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A Parkersburg man was sentenced to one year in prison for withholding around $280,088 in state and federal taxes.

Court documents say 52-year-old Christopher Daniels, of Parkersburg, owned and operated Accedia Moving Services, LLC from at least 2013 to at least 2020. They say Daniels used false claims on his 2017 U.S. Individual Tax Return to report a taxable income loss of $18,898.

It says, from 2016 to 2019, Daniels reported false information on individual forms to report a taxable income loss totaling $164,481. They say he should have reported $410,459 and that the income taxes owed and due total $148,653.

The Department of Justice says Daniels failed to properly withhold employment taxes totaling $119,417.46 in employment taxes. They say Daniels did not pay $12,018 in West Virginia Workers’ Compensation premiums on unreported wages.

The DOJ says Daniels withheld around $280,088 from state and federal entities.

Daniels was sentenced to one year in prison and one year of supervised release for filing a false federal income tax return. He was given a $75,000 fine to pay. They say he has already paid the $280,088 in restitution prior to sentencing.