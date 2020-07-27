Parking app helps motorist stay safe

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This month, the City of Charleston unveiled 109 upgraded parking meters on the city’s west side. The ParkMobile app had been available downtown for a while. While this project was already underway before COVID-19 the “no touch” option is welcomed by many at a time when people are trying to slow the spread.

“I think it is really smart because then you are just touching your own device and you don’t have to worry about even touching coins that could have contamination on them and using your own phone,” said motorist Dustin Harper. “It is just really useful for me.”

Using the ParkMobile app will cost a little extra. The app adds a 41 cent fee per transaction.

To find out more about the app click here.