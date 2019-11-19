Parking meter project brings hope and business to small town

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) A little Christmas spirit is helping a community ravaged by floodwaters in June 2016. Volunteers in Clendenin hosted an “Adopt a Parking Meter” event encouraging groups and businesses to decorate for the holidays.

Homes, businesses and infrastructure were wiped out in the flood. Even though years have passed the community is struggling to get back to what it once was. Pharmacist Bill Ore said the town was more crowded this pasted weekend than it has been in years as people filled the streets to decorate.

“I don’t know that it is going to really help us recover but it will get more people coming to town,” Ore said. “We need more people to move to town really to recover. We’ll get there someday.”

There was so much interest in the event the town ran out of available meters and decided to let people adopt signs as well. They have many other Christmas activities planned throughout the month.