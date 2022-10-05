INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – A portion of West Virginia Route 25 will be temporarily closed Saturday, Oct. 8 for West Virginia State University’s homecoming parade.

According to WVSU, Route 25 will be closed between Shawnee Park to WVSU’s Campus Walk 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. University officials say the .4-mile parade will begin at Shawnee Park, travel along WV 25 before going down the middle of campus by way of the Campus Walk and end at Barron Drive near the Dickerson Stadium parking lot.

The City of Dunbar Police Department will be helping with traffic control during the parade, the university says.

Homecoming festivities for WVSU will take place from Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 8, leading up to the Homecoming football game against the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

WVSU student organizations, the 2022 Homecoming Court, athletic teams, ROTC cadets, the Marching Swarm, cheerleaders the Jazzy Jackettes, WVSU President Ericke Cage and other local guests and organizations will be participating in the parade festivities.