CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Seven ARPA grant applications were approved by Charleston City Council during Monday night’s meeting.

According to a press release, applicants were reviewed and recommended by the ARPA Advisory Committee.

The press release says, among those approved, The Alzheimer’s Association, WV Chapter received $20,000 to provide free care and support services, a 24/7 Helpline, and support efforts for members in Charleston.

The Partnership of African American Churches got $440,000 to create a permanent Comprehensive Community Health Center on the West Side to address physical and mental health needs, along with social determinants of health for people of color in Charleston.

Hope for Appalachia will receive $45,000 to finance costs with The Harbor House. They say The Harbor House is a residential facility helping pregnant women battling addiction.

Pollen8 received $625,000 to build out a new facility that includes equipment, supplies and staff wages to give more support during the internship training in the Reintegr8 program. The location will be in downtown Charleston, supplementing its location in South Charleston, Café Appalachia.

The Capitol Market will use its $600,000 to make improvements to the outdoor market pavilion, Smith Street area improvements, sewer lines and restroom upgrades, and broadband internet upgrades.

Midian Leadership Project will use its $60,000 to create and expand services at the Midian Safe Haven.

The Healing House’s $150,000 will go towards financing the training of staff to adequately address trauma that stems from Intimate Partner Violence, domestic, and sexual violence, along with costs associated with staff and the building.

They say the Charleston City Council approved 15 ARPA applicants at previous Council meetings.