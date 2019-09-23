Man in critical condition after crash on US 23

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — One man is in critical condition after an accident on US 23 in Greenup County.

Kentucky State Police say the accident happened a little after 7:00 a.m. Monday morning after a truck and motorcycle collided at the intersection of US 23 and State Route 1.

An accident between a truck and a motorcycle shut down parts of US 23 in Greenup County this morning. The driver of the… Posted by Shannon Litton on Monday, September 23, 2019

The 25-year-old driver of the motorcycle is the man in critical condition. Police say he was not wearing his helmet at the time of the accident.

Crews were out directing traffic as authorities worked to reconstruct the accident.

The roads were open as of 11:00 a.m. Police are actively investigating the cause of the accident and say weather was not a factor.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

