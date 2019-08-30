Pastor accused of trying to have sex with girls

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Police Cross Church Pastor_1510753623750.jpg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a Kentucky pastor accused of trying to organize a threesome with minors.

The Courier-Journal reports Bobby J. Blackburn was indicted Wednesday on charges of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor to commit a sex offense.

His lawyer, Stephen Owens, says news coverage is making the case seem worse than it is. He says Blackburn is accused of trying to solicit 17-year-olds, but “media coverage is making it out to be like they are 9- or 10-year-olds.”

WYMT-TV said the pastor of the Elevate Church in Prestonsburg owns a Giovanni’s pizza place, which plays Christian music and puts Bible verses on receipts. He’s accused of soliciting two workers and threatening to fire a third if she didn’t take the blame.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events