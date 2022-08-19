CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee has chosen a replacement for outgoing Kanawha County Delegate Jim Barach for the November ballot.

The committee says Pastor Wayne R. Crozier will take Delegate Barach’s place on the ballot after the delegate announced he would not seek reelection.

Crozier is the founder of Abundant Life Ministries in Charleston as well as the Abundant Life International Fellowship of Churches, an organization that oversees multiple churches throughout the United States and West Africa, according to the committee. He is a West Virginia native who has lived in Charleston for the past 30 years.

The committee also says Crozier’s ministry does outreach programs serving nursing homes, seniors and underserved communities.

“We selected Wayne Crozier because he is well known in this region for his commitment to serving and helping others,” said Elaine Harris, Chair of the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee. “His many reaches across a host of economic, racial and generational boundaries to improve the lives of thousands… We found Wayne Crozier to be the clear choice.”

Delegate Barach won May’s Democratic Primary election but announced this summer he would not be running in the General Election. The Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee was required to choose his replacement.

“It would be a tremendous honor to serve the constituents in the 53rd House District and the residents of this state,” said Crozier. “Much of my duties as delegate would be a very natural extension of my life’s work as a minister, so I feel very well prepared to take on this new role.”

Chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party Delegate Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) says he approves of the decision to select Crozier to run on the November ballot.

“I know Pastor Crozier to be a man of great integrity who will vote in the best interests of the people of his district and state rather than serving out-of-state corporate interests by voting with the current majority,” Pushkin said.

The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.