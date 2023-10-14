CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual ‘Walk to Defeat ALS’ helps raise awareness and fundraise for patients who are battling this deadly disease. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, dozens of teams raised money and walked with boldness at the West Virginia State Capitol grounds for this cause.

Jacob Harper is the youngest ALS patient in West Virginia, and he is fighting this disease with full force.

“He’s a beast, and he’s powered through this, and we’re all really proud of him. Our whole clinic,” Dr. Jared Hollinger said. Hollinger is a neurologist who specializes in neuromuscular medicine at Marshall University’s ALS clinic, where Jacob has been receiving treatment.

To those who know and love Jacob, he’s a fighter.

“He keeps us motivated. He keeps us excited. Every day, we look forward to every day to see how Jacob’s going to approach and attack that day,” Jacob’s dad Dale Harper said. “He gives all the glory for everything in his life to God and just keeps trudging forward. He is definitely a beast.”

Jacob has a nano-rare version of ALS, but because of financial support from the ALS Association and fundraising, he’s been able to make progress and receive treatment through a clinical trial at Marshall.

Dale Harper said, “We found out with his specific genetic mutation that his life expectancy was 1-3 years. So, seeing new things, muscles return and strength return in areas that were previously dormant, is so exciting.”

None of this financial support would be possible without raising awareness and donations, like those raised at Saturday’s ALS walk at the capital. This was more than a walk: it’s about taking action, even with rain and unfavorable weather conditions.

The walk began outside on capital grounds and was moved inside the capital building, still emphasizing the goal of one day living in a world where ALS does not exist.

“I’m here to support all the people that are supporting me with the fight against ALS,” Jon Beck said. He is another West Virginian who’s fighting ALS, and he said there’s a lot of work to be done to better attack this deadly disease.

Beck, “Because ALS is a rare disease, I think it’s not well understood by a lot of people in the community, and our medical community has struggled to nail it down too. “

Jon Beck has been fighting ALS for seven years. He said he’s grateful for the support he’s received from loved ones and the community since this fight began.

Beck, “I’m very grateful to still be alive even though it’s a rare condition, it deserves more weight because of how fatal it is.”

ALS patients like Jacob and Jon said in order to beat this disease, taking action by communities everywhere is crucial.