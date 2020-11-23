Patrol officer involved in crash while responding to another crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Milton police officer was hospitalized Sunday night after his patrol car was involved in a crash while he was responding to a report of another car accident.

Milton Police Department officials say Patrolman Joey Harless was involved in a vehicle crash at U.S. Route 60 and Smith Street.

Courtesy: Milton Police Department

Officials say Harless was transported to Cabell Huntington hospital where tests revealed a neck fracture, however it isn’t life-threatening and he’s expected to be off for several weeks. The other driver was not seriously injured..

Police didn’t say specifically what happened during the accident.

Milton Volunteer Fire Department, Cabell EMS and the Cabell Sheriff’s Department responded to the first crash Harless was en route to.