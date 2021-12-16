Patrol Safety apps helps first responders connect with the public

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – In the case of an emergency, getting critical information to or from a loved one with first responders just got a lot easier.

Two Hurricane police officers have developed an app to bridge the gap between emergency services and civilian communication.

Patrol Safety is a web-based app communication tool. The goal is to get information to first responders quickly during an emergency, so they aren’t wasting time searching for things like emergency contacts, medical information, disabilities and more.

When you sign up for Patrol Safety, you’ll get three stickers to put in the window of your house, business, or car. Each sticker has a QR code.

“These are secure QR codes. So, not everyone with a QR scanner can scan these. It has to be a first responder who’s been vetted and been cleared through patrol safety,” TJ Dillon, Co-owner of Patrol Safety.

A few years ago, Hurricane officers TJ Dillion and Mike Mullins responded to a fatal car accident on I-64 and had no way of contacting the next of kin. They decided to change that by developing this app.

“Now with Patrol Safety, we can get this on our phones, we can contact dispatch and dispatch can run it and give us the emergency contact information,” Mike Mullins, Co-owner of Patrol Safety.

To use the app, first responders just scan the QR code and instantly have access to your information. People can upload things like pictures of their family – along with their phone number, medications, age and more.

“If someone goes on vacation and they want a random check on their home just to make sure it’s safe, the officer can come and check the door and if there’s no issue, they just simply hit no issue and the end user will immediately receive a text message,” Dillon said.

If you’re away from your business and something happens, officers can contact you in real-time to let you know something has happened.

“Our app is one of a kind. This app is available for first responders only and you don’t have to be conscious for this app to help save your life,” Mullins said.

The officers have been working on the app for about two years. Right now, it’s up and running in Putnam and Kanawha counties. Soon they hope to expand it to all West Virginia counties and then eventually nationwide.

Click here to get the app.

