Pavement repairs to close Lewis County, KY, road

LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Drivers in Lewis County Kentucky will need to prepare for two days of road closures near Glen Springs next week.

The Kentucky Department of Highways says they will temporarily close a portion of KY 989, or Salt Lick Road, beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 through the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 11 for pavement repairs. The closure will start about five miles south of KY 9, also called the AA Highway’s, milepoint 7.65 near Toller Branch Road and go to Cypress Lane just north of Glen Springs.

Officials say the road will be closed day and night during the construction period and drivers can use the AA Highway, KY 57 and KY 1237 as well as other routes through Burtonville to detour the area.